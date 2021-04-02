Kyiv reports 1,164 coronavirus cases in past day – Klitschko
The city of Kyiv has confirmed 1,164 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"The number of COVID-19 patients, hospitalizations and lethal cases from the virus is not decreasing. As many as 1,164 new COVID-19 patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day, 46 people have died – 21 men and 25 women," he said at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports
According to Klitschko, 3,495 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv have reached 164,605.
Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 719 women aged 21-91 years; 34 girls aged between one month and 17 years; 384 men aged 18-88 years; 27 boys aged between one month and 17 years old. Thirty-three health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.
At the same time, 571 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 106,788 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.
