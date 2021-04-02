Reintegration Ministry asks Rada to finance effective Ukrainian broadcasting to Crimea, Donbas

The Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine proposes to initiate the development of a comprehensive target program to ensure stable Ukrainian broadcasting in vulnerable territories, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We really ask the parliament to support us at the time when the state budget for 2021 will be adjusted, and to increase funding for broadcasters to UAH 100 million, in particular, to give us the opportunity to finance another UAH 50 million, so that we ensure effective broadcasting both to the occupied part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the occupied Crimea and Sevastopol," Reznikov said during the hearings of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy on the topic On ensuring stable Ukrainian broadcasting in the temporarily occupied and border territories of Ukraine on Friday.

As for mid-term decisions, the Ministry of Reintegration proposes to initiate the development of a comprehensive target program to ensure stable Ukrainian broadcasting in vulnerable areas.

The ministry also proposes to develop broadcast passports in context of individual communities.

In addition, according to Reznikov, it is necessary to consider the issue of the development of the state concern of radio broadcasting and television, in particular, so that there is no monopoly of one company in the country, on which the entire information space of the state depends.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that the time has come to expand the "battlefield" in the legal aspect in the context of the information space.