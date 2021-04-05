One ceasefire violation recorded in Joint Forces Operation area

Over the past day, April 4, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the enemy fired grenade machine guns and small arms towards Ukrainian positions near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the actions of the armed formations.

Today, April 5, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.

The Ukrainian military continues to control the situation in the JFO area and adheres to the ceasefire.