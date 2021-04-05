Zelenskyi: Ukraine is open to Qatar’s investment in high technology, infrastructure, agriculture

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi hopes for the attraction of Qatar’s investment in high technology, infrastructure, financial, energy and agricultural sectors.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I would like to emphasize that Ukraine is open to attracting foreign investment, including Qatar's sovereign and investment funds, in such areas as high technology, infrastructure, financial, energy and agricultural sectors," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an interview with the Qatari media published on the President’s website.

The trade and economic cooperation is the basis of Ukraine-Qatar relations, the President noted. According to him, bilateral trade reached almost $150 million at year-end 2020, being twice as much as, for example, in 2018. The dynamics of trade turnover also increased.

The Head of State hopes that the second meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukraine-Qatar Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation will be held this year.

He stressed that the Large Construction project and the investment in the agricultural sector, among other things, were promising for investors.

"This summer we are launching a historic land reform that establishes transparent relations in the agricultural sector. Ukraine is known for its rich chornozems around the world. Two-thirds of our territory is fertile soil. And this is more than 42 million hectares of agricultural land. Therefore, we have many areas for investment in the agricultural sector: animal husbandry, processing of agricultural products, logistics infrastructure," Zelenskyi said.

Ukraine is a powerful supplier of metallurgical products and a reliable supplier of agricultural and food products, the President noted.

"Our country is ready to act as a guarantor of world food security. Ukrainian exporters are already able to implement the necessary certification procedures, first of all, compliance with halal requirements," Zelenskyi stressed.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and First Lady Olena Zelenska make a state visit to Qatar on April 5.