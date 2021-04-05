Ukraine becomes first NATO partner nation to take part in NATO Response Force

Ukraine has become the first NATO partner nation to take part in the NATO Response Force.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukraine is a valued partner of the Alliance & one of our six Enhanced Opportunity Partners. [NATO Allied Land Command] LANDCOM currently has one Ukrainian officer serving in our headquarters," the Command wrote on Twitter on April 5, 2021.

It is worth noting the relevant message has been posted both in English and Ukrainian.

