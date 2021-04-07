Kyiv mayor reports over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 45 fatalities

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,417 in the past day.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 170,517."

According to the city mayor, 819 women aged 18 to 91 and 528 men aged 18 to 95 are among those infected.

Klitschko said 183 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 489 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 476 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 108,732 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (318), Desniansky district (228), and Dniprovsky district (159).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,701.