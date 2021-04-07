Foreigners entering Ukraine required to present negative PCR test result or self-isolate

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved amendments to the resolution on imposition of quarantine and anti-epidemic measures, according to which foreigners or stateless persons entering Ukraine are required to present negative PCR test result or self-isolate.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant amendments to the resolution were adopted at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the explanatory note to the document, the amendments propose to determine such a procedure for entry into Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons permanently residing in Ukraine, as well as for citizens of Ukraine (negative PCR test result or self-isolation/observation). At the same time, the requirement of a negative PCR test result or self-isolation/observation does not apply to foreigners or stateless persons under 12 years of age.

