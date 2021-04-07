ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12139 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
2 669 0

Foreigners entering Ukraine required to present negative PCR test result or self-isolate

Foreigners entering Ukraine required to present negative PCR test result or self-isolate

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved amendments to the resolution on imposition of quarantine and anti-epidemic measures, according to which foreigners or stateless persons entering Ukraine are required to present negative PCR test result or self-isolate.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant amendments to the resolution were adopted at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the explanatory note to the document, the amendments propose to determine such a procedure for entry into Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons permanently residing in Ukraine, as well as for citizens of Ukraine (negative PCR test result or self-isolation/observation). At the same time, the requirement of a negative PCR test result or self-isolation/observation does not apply to foreigners or stateless persons under 12 years of age.

Read more: No need to introduce total lockdown throughout Ukraine now - PM Shmyhal

Cabinet of Ministers (1052) quarantine (1311) test (17) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382) self-isolation (2)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 