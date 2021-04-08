Five NATO countries hold talks on support for Ukraine – Pentagon

The representatives of defense ministries of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Lithuania, and Poland held a virtual meeting on the situation around Ukraine, as well as potential opportunities for providing security assistance.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations and discussed concerns about the increase in Russian military activity in the region. Russia’s destabilizing actions undermine the de-escalation in tensions achieved through the OSCE-brokered agreement on July 27, 2020," says the readout of Acting Under Secretary of Defense Amanda Dory's participation in a multinational roundtable on Ukraine on April 7.

As noted, the parties reiterated their commitment to providing training and support to build the capacity of Ukraine’s forces to preserve the country’s territorial integrity and continue progress toward NATO interoperability.

The meeting was initiated and hosted by UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace.

As a reminder, the United States, Western countries and NATO have expressed strong support for Ukraine against the background of escalation in Donbas and build-up of Russian forces along the Ukrainian border.