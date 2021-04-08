Zelenskyi arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi started a working trip to Donbas, where he will meet with the Ukrainian military who are serving on the front line, the presidential website said on Thursday.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"The head of state will visit the frontline positions, where the regime of a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire has been systematically violated recently and where Ukrainian defenders were killed and wounded as a result of enemy shelling. Zelenskyi is going to Donbas as the supreme commander in chief to communicate with the military and maintain the morale of the defenders," the presidential service said.

