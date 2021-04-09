Russia has more troops on border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014 - White House

The United States is "increasingly concerned" by escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine, as well as the large-scale concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine's border, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The United States is increasingly concerned by recent escalating Russian aggressions in eastern Ukraine, including Russian troop movements on Ukraine's border. Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014," she said at a briefing in Washington on Thursday, April 8.

Psaki also recalled that five Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the last week alone. "These are all deeply concerning signs," she said.

She also stressed that the U.S. side continues to cooperate with NATO allies and discusses tensions in the region due to Russia's aggressive actions.

In addition, Psaki stressed that Russia's troubling actions were being studied in detail by the U.S. intelligence community. The result will be Washington's response, which is expected in the coming "weeks, not months," she said. In that regard, Psaki stressed that there would be consequences against Russia – "seen and unseen."

"And we hope to have more on that soon," she said.