Cabinet Allows Use Of Technical Oxygen To Support Patients With Coronavirus - Stepanov

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that the Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the use of technical oxygen to support patients with coronavirus, provided it meets medical oxygen levels.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement referring to the minister.

According to the statement, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution developed by the Ministry of Health, which provides for the use of technical oxygen, subject to its compliance with medical indicators.

"Today we are seeing an increase in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, and soon in the regions of Ukraine, there may be problems with the provision of beds with oxygen. Therefore, without waiting for the collapse, the government takes a forced measure and is ready to temporarily use technical oxygen, provided that it meets the criteria for medical oxygen, which will be confirmed by the laboratory," Stepanov said.

Stepanov noted that the main indicators of oxygen must meet the certification and control methodology for the main indicators of medical oxygen; in this case, the indicators must be confirmed by the corresponding certificate of analysis, which was issued by an accredited laboratory for quality control.

According to the decree, licensees of wholesale trade in medical gases will supply technical oxygen to medical institutions.

Also, licensees will have to inform the State Medicines Service about the recipients, volumes and quality of oxygen delivered.

"Thus, we will ensure proper quality control of technical oxygen supplied to healthcare institutions, and we will also be able to attract those enterprises that do not have licenses for the production of medical oxygen into the logistics chain to provide our citizens with oxygen therapy. This is the way European countries followed," Stepanov said.