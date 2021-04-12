Ukrainian military killed amid shelling attacks in JFO zone – Pivnich tactical group
On Monday, April 12, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), Russia-led forces launched shelling attacks at the zone of responsibility of the operational-tactical group North (Pivnich).
Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.
"As a result of the targeted shelling attacks of the positions of our units by the armed formations of the Russian Federation, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a bullet wound incompatible with life," the press service of the tactical group Pivnich reported on Facebook.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password