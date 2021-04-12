Ukrainian military killed amid shelling attacks in JFO zone – Pivnich tactical group

On Monday, April 12, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), Russia-led forces launched shelling attacks at the zone of responsibility of the operational-tactical group North (Pivnich).

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

"As a result of the targeted shelling attacks of the positions of our units by the armed formations of the Russian Federation, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a bullet wound incompatible with life," the press service of the tactical group Pivnich reported on Facebook.

Read more: Five ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine