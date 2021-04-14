Washington Post: The U.S. and Europe must be ready to stand up to any Russian aggression in Ukraine

In recent weeks Moscow has been increasing its military presence in the region, on land and at sea, raising fears of an invasion.

This is what perhaps prompted President Biden to call President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday morning. Biden proposed the two hold a summit "to discuss the full range of issues," but the situation in Ukraine was certainly on top of the American president’s mind.

Of course, Russia already had a significant military presence there, since it annexed Crimea in 2014 and pro-Russian separatists seized part of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

But now, with the West watching with confusion and nervousness, Russia is mobilizing new units to these areas. Videos have circulated on TikTok showing trains moving tanks from faraway Siberia, and of units from the crack 76th Airborne Division in Pskov heading from their base near Estonia for Crimea.

Together it’s the largest concentration of forces near the border with Ukraine since 2014. Clearly, these troops are not on a holiday excursion.

Tensions are rising fast. Not only is the military buildup happening as fighting intensifies at the contact line in the Donetsk region, but there has also been a significant escalation on Russian rhetoric against Ukraine in the past few weeks.

State media in Moscow has promoted absurd accusations that Kiev is planning atrocities, with the implicit message that this has to be stopped. Then a few weeks ago, the leading presenter in the evening news show, Dmitry Kiselyov, talked about a "second fratricidal" war coming in Ukraine, implying that Russia had nothing to do with it all.

So what’s the Kremlin up to?

An outright invasion of Ukraine (as part of an attempt to control southern Ukraine in order to secure the water supply to Crimea) would be the beginning of large-scale war on the plains of Eastern Europe. Ukrainian forces will resist, and fighting might well be extensive and prolonged.