NSDC meeting to discuss situation in Donbas, expansion of sanctions against organizers, perpetrators of smuggling schemes on Thursday – President's Office

At a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), which will take place on Thursday, April 15, the situation in Donbas and the issue of expanding the package of sanctions against the organizers and perpetrators of smuggling schemes will be discussed, the President's Office of Ukraine said.

"Today, on April 15, 2021, a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council will be held under the chairmanship of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. On the agenda is a detailed discussion of the security situation in the east of the country, as well as the situation in the national economy, taking into account the process of hacking long-term corruption schemes that have started by the government," the office said.

It is noted that one of the key issues on the NSDC agenda will be considered in secret and will relate to the discussion of the situation in Donbas.

In addition, members of the NSDC will consider a second expanded package of personal sanctions against organizers and perpetrators of smuggling schemes.

"The smuggling, which has become alarming in a decade, significantly undermines our economic security and requires urgent solutions," the office said.

The officials will also discuss broader issues related to the economic security of the state. Cybersecurity is also an important issue.

Separately, in the "Miscellaneous" section, special issues from the head of state will be submitted for consideration by the members of the collegial agency.

Earlier, a source told that the government was preparing a procedure for the deportation of three former citizens of Ukraine in accordance with the sanctions for smuggling approved by the NSDC.