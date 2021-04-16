ENG
Zelenskyi ready to negotiate with all leaders of Normandy Four countries

He told this to journalists in Paris on Friday, April 16.

"We had two meetings - first with [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron, and then Ms. [Angela] Merkel joined us via video conference. Mr. [Vladimir] Putin did not join us via video conference. However, I am ready for all four of us to hold a video conference to discuss the situation in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of our territories," Zelenskyi said.

The Ukrainian president is on a working visit to France on Friday, April 16.

