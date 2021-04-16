Zelenskyi ready to negotiate with all leaders of Normandy Four countries
Ближайшее заседание советников лидеров стран Нормандской четверки состоится 19 апреля.
As reported by Censor.NET.
He told this to journalists in Paris on Friday, April 16.
"We had two meetings - first with [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron, and then Ms. [Angela] Merkel joined us via video conference. Mr. [Vladimir] Putin did not join us via video conference. However, I am ready for all four of us to hold a video conference to discuss the situation in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of our territories," Zelenskyi said.
The Ukrainian president is on a working visit to France on Friday, April 16.
