Missile systems and antiaircraft guns: invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine six times

Over the past day, April 19, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine six times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the occupiers fired 120mm mortars near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); antitank missile system, antiaircraft guns, grenade launchers of various systems, and heavy machine guns – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The invaders also opened fire from 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian defenders near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns, underbarrel and easel antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

In addition, the enemy used hand-held antitank grenade launchers to deliver POM-2 mines towards Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

No combat losses among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Read more: Eight ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 07:00 on April 20, one ceasefire violation was recorded. In particular, the Russian occupation forces opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems near Zolote-4.