Ukrainian hacker steals tens of millions of U.S. dollars from foreign banks

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service has detained a Ukrainian hacker who stole tens of millions of U.S. dollars from U.S. and Canadian banks, according to a statement posted on the SBU's website.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Cyber experts of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with U.S. law enforcement agencies, have blocked the illegal activities of a hacker in Kherson region. According to tentative data, the culprit managed to steal tens of millions of U.S. dollars from the accounts of financial institutions in North America," the statement reads.

SBU operatives found that the hacker used malicious software purchased from other members of the hacking community. He created and optimized individual modules personally.

"It has already been documented that the culprit managed to steal details with access to the bank accounts of more than a thousand U.S. and Canadian citizens, as well as steal more than $300,000. Subsequently, personal and confidential information was used through anonymous trading platforms in DarkNet," the SBU added.

According to the statement, the exact amount of damage caused by the culprit is being established. According to preliminary estimates, the total amount of stolen funds could reach tens of millions of U.S. dollars.

"Unequivocal evidence of illegal activities of the hacker was obtained during the investigation. Computer equipment with samples of malicious software was seized from the suspect. A pretrial investigation is underway within the proceedings under Part 2 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SBU said.

The operation was carried out by the SBU's directorate in Kherson Region in cooperation with the SBU's Cybersecurity Department and the U.S. authorities, under the procedural control of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.