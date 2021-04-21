Zelenskyi Approves Compulsory Military Service For Reservists During Special Period, Toughening Fines For Violation Of Military Service Laws

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a law on military service to conscript reservists during a special period and increase fines for violating military service laws.

As reported by Censor.NET.

It is noted that the document improves the requirements for the manning of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations with reservists (military-trained persons with combat experience) in a special period without announcing mobilization.

According to the report, this will allow the military units of all defense forces of the state to be quickly replenished with reservists, thereby significantly increasing their combat effectiveness during a rapidly growing military aggression, as well as rapidly increasing the combat potential of the defense forces and responding in a timely manner to sudden threats to national security.

The law introduces a new type of service - military service for the conscription of persons from among the reservists in a special period, the period of which will be no more than 6 months with the due leave.

The document also provides for an increase in fines from UAH 85-119 to UAH 510-850 in the event of violation of the military registration rules (30-50 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes), for a repeated violation - from UAH 170-255 to UAH 850-1,700 (50- 100 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes).

It also provides for an increase in fines for violation of mobilization training: they will range from UAH 1,700 to UAH 3,400 for ordinary people (100-200 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes) and from UAH 3,400 to 5,100 for officials (200-300 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes), and in case of a repeated violation - UAH 3,400-5,100 and UAH 5,100-8,500, respectively (300-500 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes).

For deliberate damage or loss of military registration documents, penalties are set at UAH 510-850 (30-50 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes), for repeated violations – at UAH 850-1,700 (50-100 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes).