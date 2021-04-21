District Administrative Court Head Vovk’s Brother Zontov Dismissed From Foreign Intelligence Service After Official Investigation

Yurii Zontov, the brother of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s head Pavlo Vovk, has been dismissed from the Foreign Intelligence Service after an official investigation.

The Foreign Intelligence Service announced this in a statement on Facebook.

"Yu. Zontov has been dismissed from military service. In accordance with democratic principles and the standards of informing the public about the activities of the intelligence agency, the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service announces that an official investigation uncovered violations of military discipline and terms of military service by Yu. Zontov," the statement said.

According to the statement, Zontov was disciplined and discharged from the military in accordance with the prevalence of the principles of integrity in the conduct of employees of the Foreign Intelligence Service.