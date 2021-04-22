U.S. to continue supporting Ukraine with lethal weapons – Department of State

The United States will continue working to provide Ukraine with security and defense assistance, including lethal defensive systems.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Ned Price said this at a briefing on April 21.

"We will continue working to provide the security assistance that Ukraine needs to defend itself against Russian aggression, and that includes lethal defensive systems," the spokesperson said when asked if the U.S. is going to send more weapons, including Patriot missiles, to Ukraine.

Price recalled that the United States has committed more than USD 2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Russian aggression in 2014.

As reported, the Russian armed forces have recently been building up troops near the state border of Ukraine in the north, east and south, as well as in occupied Crimea. In addition, the number of ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation in eastern Ukraine has increased; there are losses among the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian Federation is conducting a propaganda campaign to justify possible aggression against Ukraine.