Zelenskyi calls for expansion of Normandy format by involving U.S., Canada, UK – FT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi speaks in favor of expanding the number of participants in the Normandy format to resolve the situation in Donbas (Ukraine, Germany, France and the Russian Federation) by attracting the United States, Canada and the UK, Ukrainian president said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Censor.NET reports citing Financial Times.

The FT reported that Zelenskyi called for the expansion of the Normandy group, saying that not only the United States should reset the group, but that the UK and Canada should also participate.

Also, the Ukrainian leader called for a revision of the Minsk agreements in order to end the war in Donbas.

"Now I am participating in the process that had been developed before me. The Minsk process in this situation should be more flexible. It should serve the goals of today, not the past," Zelenskyi said in an interview.

"There are two options: we can change the Minsk format, adjust it. Or we can use some other format. Speed matters. The speed of this process matters, because we are losing people every day," added the President of Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyi welcomed the prospect of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. "I am sure that they cannot leave the meeting without results, because if the summit takes place, there will be some result, even a small one," Zelenskyi said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader said that he wants to hold a bilateral meeting with Putin, noting that "we are not worried about the venue, but the content."

However, according to Zelenskyi, he would not agree with the proposal of the Russian leader to first hold negotiations with representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO). "I am not going to talk to terrorists, and in my place it is simply impossible," the President of Ukraine stressed.