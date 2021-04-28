Kyiv eases quarantine: Shopping malls, restaurants to reopen from May 1

From May 1, Kyiv will reopen shopping malls, restaurants, bars; public transport will operate as usual but in compliance with anti-epidemic measures, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This morning, the city's commission on emergency situations has decided to ease anti-epidemic measures in the capital. We hope that the state commission on emergency situations will decide to review the level of epidemic danger and remove the capital from the ‘red’ zone," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, from May 1, land public transport and the subway will resume passenger traffic in the normal mode but in compliance with the previously established anti-epidemic norms and rules.

"I’m calling on the residents of the capital to use public transport only in case of urgent need," Klitschko said.

Read more: Klitschko: Lockdown in Kyiv yields positive results

As reported, Kyiv introduced strict quarantine restrictions on March 20 for three weeks.

On April 14, the Kyiv commission on emergency situations extended these restrictions for two more weeks, until April 30.