Klitschko: 1,070 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the capital

Kyiv has recorded 1,070 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The city has recorded 1,070 new patients over the past day. Forty people have died - 23 women and 17 men. Since the start of the pandemic, 4,537 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital. A total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv have reached 193,690," he said at a briefing.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 633 women aged 18-91 years; 17 girls aged between 11 months and 17 years; 406 men aged 18-85 years; 14 boys aged 2-17 years old. Twenty-three health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

Read more: Kyiv eases quarantine: Shopping malls, restaurants to reopen from May 1

At the same time, 1,174 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 122,047 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 9,590 new coronavirus cases on April 27.