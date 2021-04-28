Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the government will not tighten quarantine restrictions on Easter and during the May holidays, but will strengthen control measures over compliance with the already established restrictions.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The government will not increase quarantine for Easter and May holidays. But we will strengthen control measures over compliance with already established restrictions. First of all, we are talking about social distance and mask mode," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister asked citizens to give credence to the Ministry of Health and the leaders of churches and religious organizations, who urge to observe sanitary standards and celebrate Easter at home.

