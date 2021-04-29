Kobolev leaves office's keys to Naftogaz head Vitrenko, but to challenge his dismissal in court

Andriy Kobolev, Executive Board Chairman of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, does not intend to do the club scene and leaves the keys to his office to Yuriy Vitrenko, who takes office on Thursday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I leave the office's keys to Yuriy Vitrenko. The last pleasure that I allowed myself as the head of Naftogaz: I signed a decision to start seismic work on the Black Sea shelf," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Kobolev said that he has claims to the decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, which actually put an end to corporate governance reform.

"One yesterday's government decision shut the door on all the developments. And we are still ready to fight against this. It is important to clarify. I do not intend to do the club scene and pull the rug out from under Naftogaz. Now the main task of the team is to maintain the pace of work that has been set in our company recently, and to ensure the development of production, retail business and other strategic directions of the group," he said.

At the same time, according to a posting on the Facebook page of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, Kobolev, while communicating with the company's staff, announced his intention to challenge his dismissal in court.

"Andriy Kobolev intends to appeal against his dismissal, but stressed that these processes will not affect the work of the group," the group said.

"I thank everyone for the seven incredible years of working together, wish you success and assure that I stay in Ukraine and do not intend to emigrate anywhere, as some media write. I will note that no one has any complaints about the quality of our work, and we can be proud of the fact that what we did," the press service of Naftogaz said, citing him as saying.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at a general meeting of shareholders of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy on April 28, 2021, recognized the work of the supervisory board and the board of the company as unsatisfactory.

The government prematurely terminated the powers of Kobolev, dismissing him from his post on April 28, and appointed Vitrenko head of the company effective from April 29 for a period of one year.