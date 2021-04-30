Security, economy and energy issues to be discussed during Blinken's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that one of the key topics of the upcoming visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine will be security.

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"First of all, of course, we will talk about security. We will talk about the assistance that the United States can provide in reforms. We will certainly talk about the economy. But I would say that now we have several important topics, especially in the energy sector, which will be in the spotlight," Kuleba said in an interview to be published on the Radio Liberty website on May 1.

According to him, the ground for Blinken's visit to Ukraine is "well prepared."

"We've had a lot of conversations in fact. I don't remember that in the history of Ukraine there were so many contacts with the United States at all levels in such a short period of time. The president, the minister of defense, and my counterparts, and the head of the President's Office ... We will have a substantive conversation with the Secretary of State," the minister said.

Regarding the steps that are being prepared on the formats of Ukraine-U.S. cooperation in the security sphere, Kuleba said: "We are working on this."

As reported, Blinken announced his visit to Ukraine next week.