Ukrainian border guards ready for introduction of ‘vaccine passports’

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is ready for the introduction of vaccine passports if appropriate decisions are made.

"Ukraine is closely monitoring the trend of introducing vaccine passports by other countries. If appropriate decisions are made, the State Border Guard Service is ready for this. Such documents should generally be seen more as the creation of herd immunity to the coronavirus, which can facilitate the safe travel of people," Chairman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

If a person refuses vaccination, they will not be able to enter anywhere, Deyneko noted.

"The question is not that a person will not be able to leave, for example, Ukraine, the question is that a person will not be able to arrive at the place of destination. I think this is a global perspective for the coming months, while it is still under discussion," said the Chairman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

As reported, G20 countries will support the introduction of "vaccine passports". The measure will allow the tourism industry, which suffered huge losses during the pandemic, to recover faster.