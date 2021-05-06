Rada to pass all laws necessary to continue cooperation with IMF by June 1 – Arakhamia

By June 1, the Verkhovna Rada will adopt all the necessary laws to continue cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"June 1 is the deadline for us. Both the government, the parliament, and the President's Office intend to adhere to this date," the Servant of the People quoted Arakhamia as saying on its website on Thursday, citing Reuters.

The head of the faction explained that he was talking about the adoption of a law [at the second reading and in the whole] on the criminal punishment of officials for providing false information in declarations, on amending the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. According to him, the parliament also plans to amend the law on the National Bank to strengthen its independence.

Read more: New tapes show Vovk helped Kolomoisky win lawsuit - media

As reported, on February 13, 2021, Goesta Ljungman, the IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, announced the completion of the mission on the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement, which had lasted since the end of 2020, without recommendations on the issue of the second tranche. According to him, additional discussions and more progress on the part of Ukraine are needed.