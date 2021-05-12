Kyiv mayor reports over 600 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fatalities

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 627 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 627 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 16 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on May 12.

According to the city mayor, 366 women aged 18 to 92 and 241 men aged 20 to 85 are among those infected.

Klitschko said 69 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 111 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 864 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 129,072 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in the Sviatoshynsky district (107), Solomyansky district (105), and Holosiyivsky district (102).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,854.