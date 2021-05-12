Denisova: Russia accelerates ‘passportization' of residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Almost 600,000 Ukrainian citizens have already received Russian passports in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I drew attention to the fact that Russia continues, and recently has even accelerated, its policy of mass issuance of passports to Ukrainian citizens in the territories of Ukraine uncontrolled by the government under a simplified procedure... In particular, almost 600,000 Ukrainian citizens – local government officials, teachers, doctors in the occupied territories – received passports in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. A principle is observed there: if you do not receive a passport, you do not work," Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova posted on Telegram following a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen.

The meeting participants also discussed the observance of the rights of citizens of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, cooperation in the field of human rights.

"Another problem I point out during each meeting is the release of our compatriots. These are Ukrainian citizens who are being persecuted by the Russian Federation for political reasons, civilian hostages and prisoners of war who are being illegally detained in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. I called on the Ambassador to raise the issue of their release at the international level," the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner said.

"We agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in the field of protection of human and civil rights and freedoms," Denisova added.

As reported, pursuant to the decree signed by president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in 2019, residents of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (CADLR) and Ukrainian citizens, who lived in Crimea in March 2014, can apply for expedited Russian citizenship.

The European Union expressed deep concern about Russia's continued issuance of passports to residents of CADLR, which is contrary to the Minsk Agreements and is a clear violation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that Ukraine's allies give a very gentle response to Russia's issuance of passports to residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine.