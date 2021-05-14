Markarova: We ready for most active actions within Crimean Platform

The United States has reaffirmed its readiness to join the Crimean Platform initiative and called on other countries, including the G7, to join forces to put pressure on the Russian Federation.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I am very glad that the United States has also declared its readiness to participate [in the Crimean Platform initiative]. Moreover, they urge our G7 colleagues to join it as well. I am sure this will be the beginning of effective work on the return of our Crimea," Markarova said.

According to her, many countries have already agreed to participate in the inaugural meeting in Kyiv. "We are ready for the most active actions," the ambassador noted.

She stressed that Washington's position in support of the Ukrainian initiative is "extremely important", since the United States is not only Ukraine's main strategic partner in politics and security, and not just an ally, but also a true friend.

In this context, Markarova noted that this issue confuses Russia, which feels that the international community is moving from statements about illegal annexation to concrete discussions on how to de-occupy the Ukrainian peninsula.

"We have already heard Russia’s statements regarding their concerns - no surprises here. I want to say that Crimea has been absolutely illegally annexed, Crimea is Ukraine. Therefore, despite the concerns of the country that annexed Crimea, I do hope that we will move on to discussions on how we return Crimea home," the ambassador stressed.

As reported, the Crimean Platform is a new consultative and coordination format initiated by Ukraine to improve the efficiency of the international response to the occupation of Crimea, respond to growing security challenges, step up international pressure on Russia, prevent further human rights violations, protect victims of the occupation regime and to achieve the de-occupation of Crimea. Ukraine actively invites other states to join this international initiative.

The first Crimean Platform summit is scheduled for August 23, 2021.