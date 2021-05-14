Cabinet sets maximum levels of trade markup for gas stations when selling diesel fuel, gasoline

At a meeting on Friday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine set for the quarantine period the maximum levels of the trade markup to the average price of diesel fuel - no more than UAH 7 per liter and gasoline - no more than UAH 5 per liter, the press service of the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The corresponding restriction for networks of filling stations (gas stations) was introduced in the government "quarantine" decree No. 1236 of December 9, 2020.

As reported, according to the published draft resolution developed by the Ministry of Economy, the average cost of diesel fuel (ULSD 10 ppm) and gasoline (GASOLINE 10 ppm), including customs payments (excise tax and VAT), should be calculated based on the data of Platts CIF NWE for the previous calendar month/decade.

