Bad weather leaves 120 towns and villages in five Ukrainian regions without electricity

Bad weather conditions have left 120 towns and villages in five regions of Ukraine without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"Bad weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain) caused blackouts in 120 settlements in five regions, in particular: Dnipropetrovsk region – 59, Kherson region – 29, Kirovohrad region – 27, Cherkasy region – 3, and Zhytomyr region – 2," the report reads.

Emergency teams of regional power distribution companies have been involved in the restoration of power supply.

