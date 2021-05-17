Russia poses threat to Europe due to military build-up near Ukraine’s border – Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia poses a threat to Europe due to the recent military build-up near Ukraine’s border.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We also share concerns about the threat that Russia poses to Europe in light of the recent military build-up on the border with Ukraine," Blinken said.

He also added that the United States believes that Russia also poses a threat to European energy security due to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

As reported, Russia announced the withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine’s borders under the pretext of "successful completion of exercises", but at the same time leaves its military presence and technical equipment near Ukraine’s borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

Earlier, the Russian Federation amassed a group of about 110,000 troops near the eastern borders of Ukraine and in the occupied Crimea, raising concerns of the Ukrainian authorities and Western partners.