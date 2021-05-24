Six ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine six times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired 120mm mortars near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the area of Hranitne (60km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns, grenade machine guns, and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk); different grenade launchers, small arms – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk)," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

One Ukrainian soldier received a shrapnel wound in the shelling. He was promptly taken to a medical institution and provided with appropriate medical care. The defender’s health is satisfactory.

Read more: Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire in JFO area once

As of 7 a.m. on May 24, one ceasefire violation was reported. The enemy fired 120mm mortars near Nevelske (18km northwest of Donetsk).