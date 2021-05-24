ENG
Belarus (632) European Union (2067) Presidential office (193) Roman Protasevich (7)

Ukraine's reaction to hijacking of plane in Belarus will be common with European countries

Ukraine will respond in a coordinated manner with European countries to the incident with the landing of the Ryanair airliner in Belarus on the orders of Alexander Lukashenko due to the message about mining, the reaction must be thoughtful and general.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

"Ukraine will react to this situation with an act of terrorism - hijacking an aircraft in a coordinated manner with European countries. The key for us, as for any civilized country, is the release of Roman Protasevich and the restoration of complete security for civil aviation in the region. What steps will ensure this is a question for all European countries, the reaction must be thoughtful and general," Podolyak said.

