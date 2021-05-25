Eight ceasefire violations in JFO area; anti-tank missile system hits civilian buildings

On Monday, the Russian occupiers used an anti-tank missile system against civilians in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The attack was launched in the direction of the village of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk), where security guarantees for repair and restoration works on both sides of the contact line have been in effect since mid-May," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, such actions by the occupiers are aimed at provoking the Armed Forces of Ukraine into firing back to further accuse them of violating the ceasefire in the area with mirror guarantees for safe conduct of works.

As a result of the shelling, one of the missiles hit a garage cooperative, the other – a house in the village of Pivnichne (44km north-east of Donetsk).

Marking on the remnants of missiles indicates that these ammunitions were made in Russian and confirms the direct participation of the Russian Federation in waging aggression and committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC promptly verified the shelling and informed the OSCE SMM through the established coordination mechanism.

In total, over the past day, May 24, eight ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area.

Read more: Ten ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area

The enemy fired 120mm mortars near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and heavy machine guns – in the suburbs of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to enemy shelling.

Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the violations.

As of 7 a.m. on May 25, no ceasefire violations were reported. Ukrainian service members continue to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area.