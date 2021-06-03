ENG
Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine and Georgia intend to agree in the near future on the mutual recognition of documents on vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"The important thing was the agreement on the signing in the near future of an agreement on the mutual recognition of documents on vaccination against COVID-19," Shmyhal said at a joint briefing with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi on Thursday.

The prime minister said this should make it as easy as possible for citizens of the countries to cross the border.

