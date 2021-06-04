Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

At the end of June, the Ukrainian government plans to submit an action program to the Verkhovna Rada, said First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Liubchenko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I hope that at the end of June it will be possible to introduce a government program that will determine the points of growth, driving forces that will develop these points of growth, and will ensure the growth of the Ukrainian economy for at least the next three years," he said in parliament on Friday.

