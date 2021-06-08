Three parties will get greatest support during parliamentary elections - KIIS poll

The political parties Servant of the People, European Solidarity and Opposition Platform - For Life will get the greatest support during parliamentary elections, according to a survey conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

As reported by Censor.NET.

"According to the survey, three parties have support within the margin of error, so we cannot unambiguously determine which political party leads the ranking and we can say that there are three parties that have approximately the same support and lead in the election. These parties are Servant of the People (15.3% among all respondents and 17.7% among those who have decided on their choice), European Solidarity (13.3% and 15.4% respectively), and Opposition Platform – For Life (12.8% and 14.7%)," KIIS said in a statement.

The Batkivshchyna Party is close to the leaders with figures of 12.1% and 13.9%, the statement said.

According to the poll, the 5% electoral threshold is also overcome by Strength and Honor (6.9% and 8% respectively), the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman (5.1% and 5.8%), and Oleh Liashko's Radical Party (4.4% and 5%).

Read more: Zelenskyi: Conversation with Biden was clear and meaningful

KIIS conducted a nationwide opinion poll from May 27 to June 1, 2021. A total of 2,000 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) aged 18 and older were interviewed. The sample does not include territories that are temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the survey was conducted only in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.4% for figures close to 50%, 2.1% for figures close to 25%, 1.5% for figures close to 10%, and 1.1% for figures close to 5%.