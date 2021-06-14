Ukraine enters green quarantine zone according to EU criteria

According to national and EU criteria, all regions of Ukraine are in the green quarantine zone in terms of the COVID-19 rate.

This was discussed at a conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"All regions of Ukraine are in the green zone. According to the criteria of the European Union, Ukraine has also entered the green zone as of today. We have a rate of 74.71 cases per 100 thousand population with the EU criteria of 75 cases per 100 thousand population," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, 420 new COVID-19 cases been detected over the past 24 hours. This is the lowest figure over the past year.

He said that more than 1 million 479 thousand people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 238,000 people have already received two doses. 57,000 Ukrainians were vaccinated last weekend. More than 50 vaccination centers were opened with 178 mobile teams operating.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine has received 4,850,000 doses of vaccines to date.

In turn, Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said that after all contracts for the supply of vaccines along with the COVAX program were confirmed, Ukraine would receive more than 10 million doses of vaccines from various manufacturers by the end of the summer. Five million people are planned to be vaccinated with these vaccines.

As noted, work is underway to create a so-called COVID certificate. According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the internal Ukrainian COVID-19 vaccination certificate will appear in the Diia app on July 1.

As reported, 420 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine over the past 24 hours. Thirteen people died, and 3,328 people recovered.