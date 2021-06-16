COVID-19 in Ukraine: 1,045 new cases, 78 new deaths, 62,591 new vaccinations

Ukraine has registered 1,045 new cases of COVID-19 as of 9 a.m. on June 16. The total number of cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is over 2.2 million.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In the past 24 hours, 4,802 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 78 have died.

Since the start of the pandemic, 51,847 people have died in Ukraine and over 2.1 million people have recovered from the disease.

The largest numbers of new cases have been recorded in the city of Kyiv (256), Kyiv Oblast (75), Kharkiv Oblast (64), Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (55), and Kherson Oblast (53).

Ukrainian laboratories have carried out 28,321 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 9,718 antibody tests in the past 24 hours. Over 10.6 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Ukraine enters green quarantine zone according to EU criteria

In the past 24 hours, 699 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.