Estonia to donate 900,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries, including Ukraine

The Estonian government has decided to donate 900,000 unused doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries, both through COVAX and directly to the Eastern Partnership countries.

According to her statement made at a government press conference on Thursday, Estonia is donating vaccines to both countries that have not yet received the vaccines and countries where they are in short supply. The prime minister noted that Estonia had booked more vaccines than the country's population.

The Eastern Partnership is an EU project aimed at developing the EU's integration ties with six countries, namely Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

COVAX is a global initiative aimed at ensuring equal access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

As of June 17, Ukraine recorded 2,227,225 confirmed COVID-19 cases.