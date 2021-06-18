Zelenskyi announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

Ukraine this year will launch a project to build a new format of hospitals that will correspond to the level of European clinics, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"One of the steps towards high-quality medicine will be our new project - the launch of hospitals of a new, qualitatively different format, according to the best international standards. Hospitals are equally comfortable for both the patient and the doctor. We are starting this project this year with regional clinical and children's hospitals, which should correspond to the level of European clinics," Zelenskyi said during a speech on the Medical Worker Day, which was broadcast by the President's Office on Facebook.

