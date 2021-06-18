Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

Ukraine strives for the meeting of the leaders of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia in the Normandy format to take place as soon as possible, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukraine wants the Normandy summit to take place as soon as possible, because we understand that we need to sit down and talk with Putin directly if we want to make progress, and President [Volodymyr Zelensky] is ready for a bilateral meeting with President Putin," Kuleba said in an interview with foreign media outlets, a fragment of which was published on Telegram of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Friday.

