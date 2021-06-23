Vaccination center at IEC in Kyiv to work for four days this week

The Center for Mass Vaccination of the Population against Coronavirus, which was created on the basis of the International Exhibition Center in Kyiv (IEC), will work for four days this week, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This week, the COVID-19 Vaccination Center, based at the International Exhibition Center, will be open on Thursday and Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 17:30," the message reads.

It is noted that one can sign up for vaccinations using the Diia application and the Helsi.me portal.

Kyiv City State Administration adds that now the city continues to vaccinate teachers, medical and social workers, participants in the environmental protection organization, as well as people 65 years of age and older.