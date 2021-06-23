Fourth stage of vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Ukraine has launched the fourth stage of vaccination against COVID-19, which provides for vaccination of people aged 60+, prisoners and staff of prisons and pretrial detention centres, as well as people aged 18-59 years with chronic diseases, according to the Ministry of Health website on Wednesday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the report, at the same time in Ukraine, the vaccination of priority groups from the previous stages continues, in particular, doctors and other employees of medical institutions, residents and staff of nursing homes and specialized boarding schools, people with limited mobility, social workers and clergy, teachers, military personnel and employees of other state security structures, employees of bodies state power and local self-government at all levels, employees of the fuel and energy complex and other structures on which the functioning of the state depends.

Also, more than 90 mass vaccination centers operate in 17 regions of Ukraine, as well as in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, they vaccinate citizens living in the temporarily occupied territories.

Vaccination of organized groups has also started this week.

As of June 23, about 2.15 million vaccinations against COVID-19 were made in Ukraine, of which 394,107 people received two doses.