Ukraine needs qualitatively new interaction with NATO members in Black Sea - Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, commenting on the warning fire from the Russian Federation on the course of the British destroyer in the Black Sea, stressed the need for a qualitatively new cooperation between NATO and Ukraine in the Black Sea region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"A clear proof of the Ukrainian position: the aggressive and provocative policy of the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas, the occupation and militarization of Crimea constitute a constant threat to Ukraine and its allies. That is why I emphasize that a qualitatively new interaction between NATO and Ukraine in the Black Sea is needed," Kuleba wrote in Twitter on Wednesday.

