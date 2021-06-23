British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea
The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain says that no warning shots from Russia were made towards the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender off the coast of the occupied Crimea.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender. The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law," the UK Defense Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.
