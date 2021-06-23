ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4275 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
22 206 168

British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain says that no warning shots from Russia were made towards the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender off the coast of the occupied Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender. The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law," the UK Defense Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

See more: Ukrainian, British and U.S. commandos conduct joint training session on military destroyer Defender. PHOTOS

UK (1171) Crimea (2194) Russia (11673) The Black Sea (368)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 