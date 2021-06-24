SAPO sends request to Interpol to put ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet on wanted list
The specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office (SAPO) has sent an official request to Interpol regarding putting ex-head of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet on the wanted list.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"An official letter has been sent with a request to put him on the wanted list," the SAPO told.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password